Lillehaug Says He Has Parkinson’s, Leaving Supreme Court

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug says he has Parkinson's disease and won't seek re-election next year.

Lillehaug says in a statement via the court that he expects to resign in July 2020.

Lillehaug says he has ``loved'' his six years on the court and had planned to stay on before he learned of his illness. He says the disease is ``at an early stage'' and he feels great.

Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was appointed to the Minnesota high court in 2013.