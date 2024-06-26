Minnesotans Can Go On A Statewide Scavenger Hunt this Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You and your family can go on a statewide scavenger hunt this summer.

The Minnesota Historical Society is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a scavenger hunt. They've compiled a list of 175 tasks from Luverne to Grand Portage.

There are four kinds of tasks within the Sacify app: taking a picture, scanning a QR code, answering a trivia question, and checking in at a location.

Some destinations may allow you to complete multiple tasks. For example, if you're headed to Mille Lacs you can visit Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post which are two tasks for 40 points, take a picture with Wally Walleye in Garrison for five points, Take a photo at the entrance sign at either Mille Lacs Kathio or Father Hennepin State Parks for five points, or take a picture biking the Soo Line Trail for five points.

Each participant is eligible to earn prizes based on their point total at the end of the scavenger hunt. The Minnesota Historical Society 175th History Hunt is free to play. It began on Monday and runs through Labor Day.

