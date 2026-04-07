UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota is entering the window where oak trees are at most risk for the deadly oak wilt disease.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone to avoid pruning or cutting oak trees from April through July to curb the spread of oak wilt.

Oak wilt is a non-native disease that can kill any species of oak tree. Sap beetles attack fresh cuts on healthy oaks and spread fungal spores, killing the tree. The disease spreads down its trunk and through the root system to infect neighboring healthy oaks.

The beetles become very active as the weather warms, making spring and early summer a high-risk time to prune, cut oaks, or move infected oak firewood.

The DNR has confirmed oak wilt in 31 Minnesota counties, including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Mille Lacs, and Morrison counties.

Use locally sourced firewood or firewood certified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The DNR offers more details about oak wilt on its management webpage.

If you are looking for help to address oak wilt or other tree-related concerns, you can visit the DNR's Hiring and Arborist webpage.

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