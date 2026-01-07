UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was a good season for Minnesota deer hunters.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the deer harvest was up 9% from the 2024 season. According to preliminary figures from the DNR, the statewide harvest was also 5% above the five-year average.

In total, hunters harvested 186,203 deer during the 2025 hunting season.

Every part of the state saw an increase in the number of deer that were taken. In central and southeastern Minnesota, the harvest success grew by 8% compared to 2024 and was 11% higher than the five-year average.

Northeastern Minnesota hunters harvested 14% more deer thanks to two mild winters.

Northwestern Minnesota hunters also saw a jump in harvest with a 9% increase.

And, the southwestern Minnesota harvest grew by 6%.

The DNR is asking hunters to complete an online questionnaire to share feedback on their experiences.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw