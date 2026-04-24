Mille Lacs Lake Fishery Meeting Invites Community Voices

Mille Lacs Lake Fishery Meeting Invites Community Voices

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

AITKIN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants feedback on the Mille Lacs Lake fisheries management.

The DNR is tapping anglers, community members, and other stakeholders to weigh in on the fisheries management practices.

The in-person meeting will be held on the Thursday evening before the fishing opener, May 7, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. It will be held at the Hazelton Town Hall, 24248 U.S. Highway 169, Aitkin.

DNR staff will discuss the status of the fishery, background on the creel survey program, species population modeling, and the process of setting regulations.

People who attend will be able to ask questions and give input to help guide the management practices of the lake.

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Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
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