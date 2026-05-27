UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is preparing to launch its new Electronic Licensing System.

The modernized system will replace the previous system that has been in place for more than 25 years.

Starting on June 9th, anglers and hunters will be able to use the new system that will allow license purchases through the mobile app, online, or in-person from a license agent. It will also allow license holders to carry a paper license, store it as a PDF, or keep it stored in the app. Customers can even register harvests from anywhere, including areas without cell service.

The existing licensing system will still be in use until the end of the day on June 1st.

During the transition, fishing license sales will be paused. Anglers will be able to fish without a license from Tuesday, June 2nd, through Sunday, June 8th.

Starting at 12:00 a.m. on Monday June, 9th, the new ELS will be available for anglers and hunters.

A second phase of the launch will happen at a later date, with boat and recreational vehicle licenses becoming available through the new system. The current boat and recreational vehicle system remains in place until the second phase of the new ELS launches.

The DNR says when fully operational, the new system will support millions of transactions across a catalog of more than 400 license and permit products.

For more information on the new Electronic Licensing System, visit the DNR's webpage.

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