UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the findings of its annual moose population survey.

The DNR says the aerial survey in January found the estimated moose population in Minnesota is 4,470. The numbers reflect an increase in the numbers from the 2025 survey, which showed 4,075 animals.

The results indicate the moose population is stabilizing after a steep decline since 2009 when there were more than 8,000 moose in northern Minnesota.

The DNR says moose continue to be at risk due to climate change, parasites, habitat loss, and predator impacts on calves.

The DNR and other tribal, federal, county, and nongovernmental partners continue research to better understand reproduction and survival.

Efforts are also underway to address barriers in habitat management. The planning phase of critical habitat work is underway, and implementing those strategies in three core areas of northeastern Minnesota will commence soon. The work will focus on 50,000 acres each in St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll