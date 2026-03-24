Moose Numbers Rise in Minnesota But Challenges Remain
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the findings of its annual moose population survey.
The DNR says the aerial survey in January found the estimated moose population in Minnesota is 4,470. The numbers reflect an increase in the numbers from the 2025 survey, which showed 4,075 animals.
The results indicate the moose population is stabilizing after a steep decline since 2009 when there were more than 8,000 moose in northern Minnesota.
The DNR says moose continue to be at risk due to climate change, parasites, habitat loss, and predator impacts on calves.
The DNR and other tribal, federal, county, and nongovernmental partners continue research to better understand reproduction and survival.
Efforts are also underway to address barriers in habitat management. The planning phase of critical habitat work is underway, and implementing those strategies in three core areas of northeastern Minnesota will commence soon. The work will focus on 50,000 acres each in St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties.
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