Catch-and-Release Bass Fishing is Here to Stay in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota anglers who like to fish for bass will now have the opportunity to catch the fish year-round.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added a new catch-and-release season for bass. The new regulations cover both largemouth and smallmouth bass.
The harvest season remains the same, but the new catch-and-release rules went into effect on Monday and include no fishing closures moving forward.
The DNR says bass spawn later in the year than some other species, and there is no biological evidence that catch-and-release fishing poses a conservation risk for bass.
Eric Altena is the Little Falls Fisheries Supervisor. He says bass populations are thriving and have increased in abundance and size.
A 2023 survey by the DNR showed strong support for the new catch-and-release regulations, with 91% of the respondents either supporting or strongly supporting the new proposal.
The DNR says the new regulations also have the support of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
The bass harvest season goes into effect on May 23rd.
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
LOOK: Iconic TV Shows With Only One Cast Member Surviving
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz