TechGuide Names St. Cloud State’s Computer Science Program 17th Best
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A technology website that publishes data-backed rankings has ranked St. Cloud State University's online computer science program as one of the best in the country.
TechGuide lists SCSU as the 17th best program in the United States, one of only two Minnesota schools on the list. The other is Concordia - St. Paul.
TechGuide's rankings are based on data that's reported to the Department of Education. The criteria include admission selectivity, class size, faculty support, financial aid availability, graduation rates, and total enrollment.
TechGuide also works with educators and tech professionals to help students, educators, and schools make smarter decisions to make smarter decisions in the field of analytics and computer science.
