St. Cloud State University’s New Board Aims to Boost Community Ties

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's new Community Advisory Board met with SCSU leadership for the first time on Monday.

The board came to fruition during the search for a new university president, where the members played a key role in developing a Stewardship Survey.

The Community Advisory Board is made up of 21 community, business, and city leaders to help SCSU realize projects that are important to the school and the community.

The board is co-chaired by CentraCare CEO Ken Holmen and Granite Partners Founder and CEO Rick Bauerly.

Members of the CAB were divided among six newly established committees on reputation, investment, athletics, enrollment, workforce, and stewardship.

The board will meet quarterly, with its next meeting scheduled for early April.

