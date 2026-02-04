ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's new Community Advisory Board met with SCSU leadership for the first time on Monday.

The board came to fruition during the search for a new university president, where the members played a key role in developing a Stewardship Survey.

The Community Advisory Board is made up of 21 community, business, and city leaders to help SCSU realize projects that are important to the school and the community.

The board is co-chaired by CentraCare CEO Ken Holmen and Granite Partners Founder and CEO Rick Bauerly.

Members of the CAB were divided among six newly established committees on reputation, investment, athletics, enrollment, workforce, and stewardship.

The board will meet quarterly, with its next meeting scheduled for early April.

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker