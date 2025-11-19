ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local University has found its new President. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees has named Gregory Tomso as the new President for St. Cloud State University (SCSU). Tomso joins SCSU from the University of West Florida. He served as the Academic Engagement and Student Affairs Vice President for West Florida, serving almost 15,000 students and 1,900 employees. Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson says Tomso has the vision, experience, and leadership skills to lead St. Cloud State into a bright future.

When does Tomso start, and who is the President until he takes over?

Tomso will join SCSU on January 5th. Larry Dietz, who has been serving as interim President since July of last year, will continue to do so until Tomso takes over. Dietz was appointed interim President after Robbyn Wacker left when her contract expired.

