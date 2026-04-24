ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A change in St. Cloud State University's dining services provider is affecting a large number of employees who work on campus.

After a Dining Services Request for Proposals where multiple vendors submitted their offers, SCSU is switching to Sodexo as its new campus dining partner.

As a result, the current provider, Chartwells, has filed a notice with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development of 153 permanent layoffs. The layoffs take place on July 1st.

Chartwells is assisting employees who want to find other opportunities within the company.

SCSU says the dining committee's decision on a new partner was based on campus feedback, financial considerations, flexibility, innovation, quality, affordability, and value, among others.

The university says it will provide additional information about updates to dining options and venues on campus, including both residential dining and Atwood.

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