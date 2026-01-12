ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has reached a milestone for a new program. SCSU announced that its Husky Community Engagement Fund has raised over $200,000 thanks to community support and an annyomous $100,000 match. The university created the fund in the fall of last year to provide the school's president the opportunity to make strategic investments in community focused iniatives and programs to help enhance the relationship between SCSU and the surrounding area.

New University President Gregory Tomso says for him to arrive on campus to not just a warm welcome, but a show of ongoing support from the community is a promising introduction to St. Cloud State, and he is excited to see what the school and greater St. Cloud area can accomplish together going forward. Anyone who would like to support the Husky Community Engagement Fund can still do so by going to the school's website.

