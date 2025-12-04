St. Cloud State Interim President Larry Dietz' time at the University is coming to an end on January 4. Dietz made his final scheduled appearance on WJON today. He reflected on 1 1/2 year stint as President and some of the accomplishments during his time here. Dietz acknowledges taking over at a time when massive cuts and restructuring was taking place. He says the University has undergone a significant drop in enrollment since its peak of approximately 18,000 students in 2010.

His Plan for the University

Dietz says his goal for St. Cloud State was for the University to live within its budget and focus on a future that includes a 10,000 student enrollment expectation. He says the days of approaching 18,000 students, with many living on campus, are over. Dietz indicates the amount of students coming out of high school looking for higher education has shrunk making a big jump in enrollment unlikely.

Downsizing

Under Dietz' administration the University consolidated some majors and academic focuses into different buildings leaving the Education, Performing Arts Center and ECC buildings empty. The University also marked numerous residence halls as candidates for removal. Those include Sherburne Hall, Stearns Hall, and both Benton Hall buildings. Dietz requested money from the state in 2025 to demolish unused buildings on campus to turn them into green space. That money was denied in 2025 but could be requested again.

Selke Field Sold

St. Cloud State sold Selke Field to Central Minnesota Youth Soccer in August of 2025. That facility wasn't being used by SCSU and Dietz is happy that the space will continue to be used as green space. He says the neighbors also appeared pleased with the sale. SCSU received $12.9 Million from the State Legislature to replace their original chiller in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Construction on that will begin in the spring when the hockey season ends.

Community Involvement

Dietz was active in the community connecting with local civic and business leaders to help establish a stronger relationship with the community. Dietz expects the new President, Dr. Gregory Tomso, to continue working with local leaders to strengthen the University. Dr. Tomso's first day on the job at SCSU will be January 5. He is scheduled to join me on WJON on Thursday January 8th at 8:15 a.m. That will be his first public appearance as President at St. Cloud State.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, click below.