ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Long-awaited upgrades to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center are underway on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

SCSU is using a $12.9-million grant from the Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement fund to reduce the size of both ice rinks to comply with conference rules, replace the refrigeration system in the rinks, and make other behind-the-scenes upgrades.

JLG Architects is overseeing the project, which is expected to be ready for the SCSU men's and women's upcoming hockey seasons this fall.

The state legislature is responsible for awarding the funds through the HEAPR program to maintain and preserve existing facilities at the seven universities and 26 colleges in the Minnesota State system.

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30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli