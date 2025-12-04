The New Husky Dome is Open for Community Rentals This Winter
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is ready to rent out its new Husky Dome for the 2025-2026 season.
The new dome was inflated in November after the old Husky Dome was taken down for the final time last April. The previous dome was first inflated in December 2004 and had reached its 20-year end-of-life.
Work on electrical and gas lines was completed over the summer, and mechanical units and lighting were replaced to be more energy efficient.
The new Husky Dome is available for soccer, softball, and football practices or games.
The Husky Stadium not only serves SCSU athletics, but is a revenue generator for the university through its community rental program.
The Husky Dome is available for rent from mid-November to mid-April.
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time
Gallery Credit: Stacker