ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University program has achieved a rare feat in the world of applied behavior analysis.

SCSU's ABA programs have received a seven-year accreditation by the Association for Behavior Analysis International's Accreditation Board. It's the maximum duration granted by the organization and makes SCSU one of only 11 such master's programs in the world to attain the maximum number of years of accreditation.

SCSU's ABA program started in 1982 and has been accredited by the ABAI since 1999.

According to SCSU, the programs prepare students to work as behavior analysts who are trained in the science of behavior. Graduates go on to serve a variety of populations, including those on the autism spectrum and others with developmental disabilities, among others.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff