ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has received two workforce training grants from the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership to assist two central Minnesota companies with technical skills and leadership.

SCSU's Professional and Continuing Education division, known as PACE, will use two grants totaling nearly $294,000 to work with EssilorLuxottica St. Cloud and American Solutions for Business.

EssilorLuxottica is the world's largest employer in advanced ophthalmic manufacturing. PACE will train 95 employees in several areas, including automation, robotics, instrumentation, safety, and leadership.

American Solutions for Businesses is the largest employer in Glenwood and supports employee-owners with expanded career pathways in rural Minnesota, experiencing workforce shortages. SCSU's partnership with the company will grow the skill set of 50 employees in critical areas like communications, digital literacy, organizational skills, conflict resolution, and mental health awareness.

SCSU's PACE division delivers customized training, workforce development, and professional upskilling solutions for businesses across Minnesota.

