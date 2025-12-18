ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is using two grants to help launch a new study on fall risk in older adults.

SCSU is partnering with CentraCare to look at body composition and create a new statistical model to predict falls.

Dr. Kyle Reason is an assistant professor of exercise science at SCSU. He's looking to bring in 200 people for a series of advanced body composition, balance, and fitness testing.

SCSU's Human Performance Lab will use $100,000 from the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research to buy state-of-the-art equipment to help conduct the study.

Dr. Reason will act as the primary investigator but will work with Dr. George Morris at CentraCare to help identify risks and educate providers and the community on how to prevent them.

Dr. Morris says last year, "St. Cloud Hospital's emergency room treated nearly one patient per day for serious fall-related injuries".

The study is looking for people 60-years-old and older to come to the lab at Halenbeck Hall, where they'll receive a free analysis of their results following the testing. Select individuals will also have the chance to participate in a free 10-week fall prevention program at the Whitney Senior Center led by the research team.

Older adults interested in the study can email the research team at hpl@stcloudstate.edu or call (320) 308-4798.

