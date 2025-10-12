ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Friday, Oct. 10th)

Black 3, Red 1

The Black defeated the Red to even the series three games apiece, the black out hit them five to four, the Black collected a home run and a double. The Black put themselves in position to win with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Their offense was led by Ryan Cahoon, who went 2-for-3 with a home run for two huge RBIs, and he scored two runs. Austin Baumhover went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ethan Kruger went 1-for-3 with a double and Ethan Kruger went 1-for-3 with a double. Isaac Lizarraga went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, and Wilmis Castro, Grayson Fuchs, and Max Robinson all had a walk.

Kahler Kay started on the mound for the Black. He threw three innings, gave up three hits, two runs, and had three strikeouts. Seth Luther threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and had two strikeouts. Bryce Brassfield threw three innings to close it out; he had four strikeouts.

The Red team offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 2-for-3, and Seth Tierney and Josh McGuin both went 1-for-3. Nick Ibrahim had a sacrifice bunt, and Johan Ferreira was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Jack Clark and Austin Koep both had a walk.

The Red starting pitcher was Cael Kolacia. He threw two innings, and he gave up one hit. Parker Lewin threw four innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he had two strikeouts. Will Hess threw two innings; he gave up one hit and two runs.

(Saturday, Oct. 11th)

RED WINS THE WORLD SERIES IN GAME SEVEN

Red 6, Black 2

The Red defeated Black in game seven to win the series four games to three. They out-hit them eight to five, including a pair of doubles. Their offense was led by Seth Tierney, who went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and a walk. Hayden Frank went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Austin Koep went 2-for-2, and he scored a run. Jack Clark went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Jonathan Pribula had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Johan Ferreira had a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello and Josh McGuin both had a walk.

AJ Price started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Noah Matheny threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one walk and had a strikeout. Will Hess threw two innings; he had two walks and one strikeout. Grant Marshall threw one inning; he gave up a run, and he had two strikeouts. Eamonn Mulhern threw one inning; he gave up one hit and had one strikeout.

The Black offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, who went 1-for-4 with a home run for one RBI. Isaac Lizzarraga went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Drew Luster went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Austin Baumhover went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases. Will Tweet went 1-for-4, Dylan Debilzen and Wilmis Castro both had a walk. Ryan Cahoon was hit by a pitch, and Shawn Robinson had a walk.

Nolan Kahle started on the mound for the Black. He threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Bakkum threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and Trey Emmerich gave up a hit and two runs. Brayden Steinbecker threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up a walk, and Karl Schlebe threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he had a strikeout. Joaquin Majano threw one inning; he gave up two hits and had two strikeouts, and Logan Smith threw one inning; he gave up a hit.

