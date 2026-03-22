ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES BASEBALL

FRIDAY MARCH 20TH

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 16 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Vikings out-hit the Huskies sixteen to three, including three doubles, a triple, and a home run. Mariano Gomez threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Josiah Peterson from Foley HS threw one inning; he gave up a walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Carter Heinsch, who went 4-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, had two stolen bases, and scored two runs. Kobe Elkmeier went 4-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored four runs. Nate Soelter went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Ryan Clementi went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Carter McPeak went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Regan Pinnow went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brandon Weigel went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was a righty, senior Kahler Key, who threw four innings; he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Conner Larson threw one inning; he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk, and recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Cole Bakkum threw one inning; he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty senior Connor Doolittle threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies' offense was led by Hayden Konkel, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Eric Bello went 1-2 with two stolen bases, and Wyatt Tweet went 1-2, and he scored a run. Austin Baumhover had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Jack Clark had a walk.

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 13 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Vikings out-hit the Huskies ten to six, including a pair of home runs and a triple. Ethan Hoffman threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Logan Von Berge threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Carter Heinsch, who went 2-3 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Ragan Pinnow went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Kobe Elkmeier went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brandon Wiegel went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Troy Berg went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was righty senior Eamonn Mulhern. He threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, and one walk. Lefty sophomore AJ Price threw five innings; he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Wilmis Castro, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and Ryan Cahoon went 1-1 with a double for an RBI. Nick Ibrahim went 2-3, and Eric Bello went 1-3, and he scored a run. Hayden Frank went 1-4, and he scored a run; Liam Moreno was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

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SATURDAY MARCH 21ST

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 16 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Vikings out-hit the Huskies nineteen to ten, including a pair of doubles. Joel VanStroet threw four innings; he gave up two hits, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. They had six other pitchers throw; they gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks, and they recorded four strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Carter Heinsch, who went 4-4 with two doubles for four RBIs; he had two walks and a stolen base. Troy Berg went 1-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Brandon Wiegel went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Nate Soelter went 3-6 for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Kobe Elkmeier went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Ryan Clementi went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Bjorn Lind went 1-5, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was a lefty sophomore, Bryce Brassfield. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. A righty Senior Grant Marshall threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up one walk, and righty junior Seth Luther threw two innings, giving up four hits and three runs. A righty sophomore, Brayden Simones threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded one strikeout, and Parker Lewis threw 2/3 of an inning; he issued one walk.

The Huskies' offense was led by Max Robinson, who went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 for two RBIs and a walk, and Wilmas Castro went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a walk. Hayden Frank went 2-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and a walk, and Liam Moreno went 2-5, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Cahoon had three walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Eric Bello had a walk, and he scored a run.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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