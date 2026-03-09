ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOURNAMENT

(MARCH 7th)

ASHLAND EAGLES 4 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Eagles out-hit the Huskies six to one. Griffin Ailes threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. D. Smith threw one inning; he gave up one walk, and C. Carter threw one inning; he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate King, who went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs. Sean Kruecekberg went 1-4 for an RBI, and Max Albert went 1-2 for an RBI. Ryan Shimek went 1-4 with a triple, Drew Stevens went 1-4, Collin Overbolt had two walks and scored a run, and Billy Howard scored a run.



The Huskies' starting pitcher, AJ Price, a lefty sophomore, threw five innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Seth Luther, a righty junior, gave up one hit and one run, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Eric Bello went 1-3, and Hayden Frank and Liam Moreno each had a walk.

CALIFORNIA VULCANS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3



The Vulcans and Huskies each had seven hits. The Vulcans had a home run and two doubles. This gave Beau Bigam enough support; he threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chad Helwich, who went 3-5 with a home run and a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Colin Patterson went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Kyle Rizzo went 1-3 for an RBI, and Caleb Collinns went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and had a walk.



The Huskies' starting pitcher was Eamonn Mulhern, a senior righty who threw six innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Lewin, a righty sophomorethrew one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Simones, a righty freshman from Sartell HS thew one inning; he recorded one strikeout.



The Huskies' offense was led by Eric Bello, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Hayden Konkol went 1-4 for an RBI. Wilmis Castro went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Liam Moreno went 2-4. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 1-2, and Ryan Cahoon had a walk.

