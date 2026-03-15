St. Cloud State Baseball Sweeps Bemidji With Impressive Wins
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL
(SATURDAY MARCH 14)
SCSU HUSKIES 15 BEMIDJI STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 1
The Huskies out-hit the Beavers twenty to four, including five doubles, two triples, and a home run. Eamon Mulhern, a righty senior, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Huskies' offense was led by Wilmis Castro, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 4-5 with a triple and a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 2-4 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Hayden Konkol went 3-4 for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Ryan Cahoon went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Jon Pribula went 1-1, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 2-2 with a triple for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored a run. Dawson Schmidt went 1-1, and Josh McGuin went 1-1.
The Beavers had four pitchers throw; they gave up twenty hits, fifteen runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. The Beavers' offense was led by Beau Thoma from Little Falls HS. He went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Joe Hansen and Nash Rubins both went 1-3, Noah Drusch and Hunter Hyden both had a walk.
SCSU HUSKIES 10 BEMIDJI STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 5
The Huskies out-hit the Beavers thirteen to three, including five doubles and a triple. AJ Price, a lefty sophomore, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Marshall, a lefty sophomore, threw one inning; he gave up a walk, and Cole Bakkum, a righty senior, threw one inning; he gave up three hits and two runs.
The Huskies' offense was led by Hayden Konkol, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Max Robinson from Rogers went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Wilmis Castro went 2-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 2-4 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Ryan Cahoon went 1-3 for an RBI, and Wyatt Tweet went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Liam Moreno went 1-5, and he scored a run.
The Beavers' starting pitcher was J. Koch. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. A. Murphy threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, and one walk. R. Czech threw 2 1/3 innings; he recorded two strikeouts.
The Beavers' offense was led by Beau Thoma, from Little Falls HS, who went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Hunter Filippi from Little Falls HS went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI. Adrian Falcon went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and E. Biehn went 1-4 for an RBI. Matt Filippi from Little Falls HS went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Nash Rubins went 1-4.
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