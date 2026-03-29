ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES BASEBALL

SATURDAY MARCH 28TH (1:30/3:30)

SCSU HUSKIES 11 SOUTHWEST MARSHALL MUSTANGS 7

The Huskies out-hit the Mustangs fourteen to nine, including two home runs, a triple, and a double. This gave righty senior solid support. Bryce Brassfield started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty junior Seth Luther threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by righty fielder Wilmis Castro, who went 2-3 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs, two walks nd he scored two runs. DH Ryan Cahoon went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs, two walks, and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Wyatt Tweet went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Center Fielder Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Leftfielder Hayden Konkol had an RBI, three walks, and he scored a run. Second baseman Max Robinson from STMA HS went 3-4, and he scored a run. Third baseman Liam Moreno went 2-4, and he scored a run; shortstop Eric Bello went 1-5, and he scored a run.

The Mustangs Cody Wichmann, a righty junior, threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Lincoln Vasgaard, a junior righty, threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Dent, a sophomore lefty, gave up three hits and three runs.

The Mustangs' offense was led by Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS, who went 2-4 with two home runs for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jared Cortez from KMS HS went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Levi Lampert from Upsala went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Nathan Wheeler went 2-4, and he scored a run. Henry Hammrich went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 SOUTHWEST MARSHALL MUSTANGS 4

The Huskies defeated the Mustangs in game two, bringing their record to 13-13 with two big NSIC wins. The Huskies out-hit the Mustangs twelve to seven, including four doubles and a home run. This gave lefty sophomore good support. AJ Price threw four innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty senior Kahler Key threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Center fielder Hayden Frank, who went 2-5 with three doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. DH Wyatt Tweet went 2-4 with a home run for an RBI. Catcher Jon Pribula went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Third baseman Liam Moreno went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and right fielder Wilmis Castro had a walk, and he was credited with an RBI. Shortstop Eric Bello went 3-4, and he scored two runs.

The Mustangs' starting pitcher, a righty sophomore, Jameson Quinn, threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Austin Dent gave up a hit and one run, and Righty freshman Tyler Niesheim threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mustangs offense was led by Jared Cortez, who went 3-5 with two RBIs, and Brock Woitalla went 1-4 with a double for an RBI. Caden King went 1-1 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Levi Lampert went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs.

SUNDAY MARCH 29th

(12:00) @ Marshall

SCSU HUSKIES @ SOUTHWEST MARSHALL MUSTANGS

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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