SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL

TUESDAY, MARCH 31ST

SCSU HUSKIES 18 UMD BULLDOGS 0

The Huskies out the Bulldogs fourteen to four, including five doubles and three home runs. They put up four runs in the first, five in the third, and six in the fourth. Righty freshman Conner Larson threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman Braydon Steinbecker threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Karl Schiebe threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Erickson threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by shortstop Eric Bello wen t1-1 with a home run for four RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored a run. First baseman Nikc Ibrahim went 3-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Right fielder Wilmis Castro went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Left field Hayden Konkol went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Second baseman Max Robinson went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Catcher Jack Clark went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI, and third baseman Liam Moreno was credited with an RBI. Center fielder Hayden Frank went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and DH Ryan Cahoon had four walks, and he scored three runs. PH Dawson Schmidt went 1-1 with a double, and PH Austin Baumhover went 1-1, and he scored a run. Catcher Jonathan Pribula was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run, and PR Cole Bakkum scored a run.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Darren Loyola. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, and two walks. They used three additional pitchers, who combined to give up twelve hits, thirteen runs, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Troy Lynch, who went 1-3 with a stolen base, and Caden Kleba went 1-1. Hayden Anthony and Gabe Richardson both went 1-3, Logan Myers had a walk and a stolen base, and Garrett Stauffacher had a walk.

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SCSU HUSKIES 9 UMD BULLDOGS 8

The Huskies were actually out-hit nine to 8; they did collect a pair of doubles. Hayden Frank started on the mound. He threw three innings, gave up three hits, three runs, five walks, and recorded a strikeout. Grant Marshall threw 2 1/2 innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout. Parker Lewin threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Cael Kolacia issued one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies' offense was led by Hayden Konkol, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Hayden Frank went 1-3 for two RBIs and three walks, and Ryan Cahoon had two RBIs, four walks, and scored a run. Wilmis Castro went 2-5 with a double for a RBIs, and Liam Moreno had an RBI, a walk, was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Eric Bello had an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base, and Jon Pribula had three walks, and he scored three runs.

The Bulldogs had five pitchers throw. Liam Kruse threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Four others threw; they gave up six hits, eight runs, nine walks, and they recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Gabe Richardson, who went 1-5 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. Tom Hanson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Mike Gabbard went 1-3 for two RBIs, two walks, and a stolen base. Troy Lynch went 1-2 with three walks, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Hayden Anthony went 1-5 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Garrett Stauffenbach was credited with an RBI, had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Caid Chiltum went 1-1, and he scored a run.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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