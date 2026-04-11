SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL

FRIDAY APRIL 10th

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The Huskies out-hit the Warriors fourteen to six, including a huge double. The Huskies put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. The Huskies Eamonn Mulhern started on the mound. He threw four innings, gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Grant Marshall threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts. Seth Luther earned the win with two innings of relief. He gave up two hits, three runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Ryan Cahoon, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Wilmis Castro went 2-4 for an RBI. Hayden Frank went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Liam Moreno went 2-3, and he scored a run. Johnathan Pribula went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-3 for an RBI nd he scored a run. Eric Bell went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Max Robinson went 1-2, Hayden Konkol went 1-3, Nick Ibrahim went 1-1, and Cole Bakkum scored a run.

The Warriors' starting pitcher was Sawyer Hoffman. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

Boyd Skelley went 1/3 inning; he gave up a run, and Easton Rendl threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits and four runs.

The Warriors' offense was led by Payton Kohle, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Max Peterson went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Easton Arendt went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Hrer went 1-4, Max Strecker scored a run, and Jack Hatton scored two runs.

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The Huskies out-hit the Warriors eleven to four, including a pair of home runs and a triple. AJ Price started on the mound, and he gave up three walks and runs. Connor Larson earned the win with six innings of relief. He gave up two hits, four walks nd he recorded six strikeouts. Parker Lewin threw three innings to close it out. He gave up one hit and one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Max Robinson, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and Wilmis Castro went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hayden Frank went 3-4 with a triple, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. Liam Moreno had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Eric Bellow was credited with an RBI. Ryan Cahoon went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Nick Ibrahim went 1-4.

The starting pitcher Eli Babler threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, five runs, and two walks. Payton Lee threw 1 1/3 gave up four hits, one run, and two walks. Ryan Buchta threw four innings; he gave up one walk, one run, and recorded three strikeouts, and Logan Plante threw one inning; he gave up two strikeouts. Brayden Doering threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors' offense was led by Boone Kirst, who went 1-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Garrett Hietpas had a walk, and he was credited with a RBI. Easton Arndt went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Ben Hefel had a walk and was credited with an RBI.

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