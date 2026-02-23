ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Sunday, February 22nd

(At Wayne State Wildcats, Joplin, Missouri)

SCSU HUSKIES 11 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 5

The Huskies out-hit the Wildcats thirteen to seven, including a home run and two doubles. This gave their starting pitcher great support; AJ Price, a lefty sophomore, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Eamonn Mulhern, a righty senior, threw four innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Max Robinson, a freshman from Rogers HS, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Ryan Cahoon went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 2-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs. Nick Ibrahim went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Dylan Debilzen went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-4 for an RBI, and Josh McGuin went 1-2 for an RBI. Hayden Frank, a junior from STMA HS, had an RBI, scored a run, and had a walk and Wilmis Castro went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.

Wayne State Wildcats 13 SCSU HUSKIES 4

The Wildcats out-hit the Huskies thirteen to ten, including a home run, a triple, and a double. The Wildcats had five pitchers throw; Braden Sweet threw five innings to earn the win.

The Wildcats offense was led by Gabe Monosmith, who went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs. Max Heard went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs, and Easton Leary went 2-5 for two RBIs. Braden Cannon went 2-3 with three RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Nate Cunningham went 2-5 with a triple, a walk, and he scored three runs. Cam Madsen went 2-4 with two walks, and he scored three runs.

The Huskies had ten pitchers throw, five for 1/3 of an inning. Their offense was led by Wilmis Castro, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Wyatt Tweet went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Hayden Konkel went 2-,5, and he scored a run, and Max Robinson went 1-3, and he scored a run. Seth Tierney went 1-4, Nick Ibrahim went 1-1, and Dylan Debilzen had two walks. Ryan Cahoon went 1-3 for an RBI and two walks, Johan Ferreira had a walk, and Jonathan Pribula was hit by a pitch.

NEXT GAMES

February 26th Thursday

AT US BANK STADIUM

Vs. Northern State (Double Hitter) (5:00)

February 28th Saturday

Vs. North State Double Hitter (6:30)

