ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Thursday, OCT 2ND)

Red 14, Black 8

The Red defeated the Black in game #3 of their World Series; they out-hit them seventeen to ten, including three home runs and four doubles. Their offense was led by Seth Tierney went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, one stolen base, and he scored four runs. Josh McGuin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Eric Bello went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and two runs scored. Jonathan Pribula went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jack Clark went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Hayden Frank went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-4 with one RBI, and he scored a run, and Eamonn Mulhern went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Austin Koep threw 2 2/3 innings, Brayden Simones threw 2 1/3 innings, Parker Lewin threw one inning, and Cael Kolacia threw one inning.

The Black collected ten hits, including one home run and a double. Ryan Cahoon led their offense; he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Drew Luster went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Shawn Robinson went 1-for-3, and he scored a run. Austin Baumhover went

1-for, 3, and Isaac Lizarraga had a walk, and he scored a run.

Logan Smith threw 3 2/3 innings, Trey Emmerich threw 1 2/3 innings, and Kahler Key threw two innings.

Red 6, Black 5

The Red defeated the Black in game number four of their World Series; they out-hit them nine to seven, including a home run and two doubles. The Red was led by Nick Ibrahim, who went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and Eric Bello went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Eamonn Mulhern went 1-for-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Seth Tierney went 1-for-3 with a double. Jack Clark went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Liam Moreno went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Cael Kolacia threw four innings, Will Hess threw two innings, Connor Larson threw 1/3 of an inning, and Parker Lewin threw two innings.

The Black collected a home run and two doubles; they were led by Drew Luster, who went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Isaac Lizarraga went 1-for-4 for a double and a walk, and Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4. Brayden Steinbecker and Connor Doolittle threw for the Black.

