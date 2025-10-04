Exciting Finishes Mark St. Cloud State Baseball Series

Exciting Finishes Mark St. Cloud State Baseball Series

Contributing Authors:
Image Credit: ben hershey via unsplash

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Thursday, OCT 2ND)

Red 14, Black 8

The Red defeated the Black in game #3 of their World Series; they out-hit them seventeen to ten, including three home runs and four doubles. Their offense was led by Seth Tierney went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, one stolen base, and he scored four runs. Josh McGuin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Eric Bello went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and two runs scored. Jonathan Pribula went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. Nick Ibrahim went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jack Clark went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.   Hayden Frank went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-4 with one RBI, and he scored a run, and Eamonn Mulhern went 1-for-3 with a walk. 

Austin Koep threw 2 2/3 innings, Brayden Simones threw 2 1/3 innings, Parker Lewin threw one inning, and Cael Kolacia threw one inning.

The Black collected ten hits, including one home run and a double. Ryan Cahoon led their offense; he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Drew Luster went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Shawn Robinson went 1-for-3, and he scored a run. Austin Baumhover went
1-for, 3, and Isaac Lizarraga had a walk, and he scored a run.

Logan Smith threw 3 2/3 innings, Trey Emmerich threw 1 2/3 innings, and Kahler Key threw two innings.

(Thursday, OCT 2ND)

Red 6, Black 5

The Red defeated the Black in game number four of their World Series; they out-hit them nine to seven, including a home run and two doubles. The Red was led by Nick Ibrahim, who went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and Eric Bello went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Eamonn Mulhern went 1-for-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Seth Tierney went 1-for-3 with a double. Jack Clark went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Liam Moreno went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Cael Kolacia threw four innings, Will Hess threw two innings, Connor Larson threw 1/3 of an inning, and Parker Lewin threw two innings.

The Black collected a home run and two doubles; they were led by Drew Luster, who went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Isaac Lizarraga went 1-for-4 for a double and a walk, and Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4. Brayden Steinbecker and Connor Doolittle threw for the Black.

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

Filed Under: St. Cloud State, St. Cloud State Baseball, st. cloud state sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON