Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
RICE (WJON News) -- A local fall festival will make its return after a successful first year in 2024. Hello Fall Festival will be held in Rice on September 28th. The event will have over 50 vendors, kids' activities, games, and food trucks. Organizer Jordan Pfeninger says Hello Fall Festival started out as just an idea, and it has a little bit of everything:
"We have a ton of different things from other local boutiques coming and setting up their clothing inventory, we have a lot of baked goods, we have tallow and soap products, we've got jewelry, permanent jewelry from Bee Everlasting, oh gosh, literally a little bit of everything."
She says it will have pumpkin painting, a giant football game, and art activities for the kids, too. Pfeninger says they weren't sure what to expect last year when they launched the festival:
"I mean, right after it happened, even during the festival, we were having people come up to us and just say how impressed they are, and we had a lot of the vendors say that this was one of their best events that they've had, so that was very reassuring. Definitely a lot of positive feedback, and that's kind of what's kept us motivated to keep going with it."
Pfeninger says she hopes the event continues to grow and gets bigger and bigger every year. Hello, Fall Festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 28th in Rice in the parking lot on Division Street across from Shady's.
