WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- He has been entertaining fans for over 50 years, and next week he will bring his iconic sound to Waite Park. KC and the Sunshine Band will take the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater on August 7th. Founder KC says he enjoys everywhere he plays, and he is excited to bring the show to the Ledge. He says the whole show is a surprise:

"It's all high energy, I mean it's all the hits and then some and stuff and if you're a real, true true fan there's bits and pieces of other songs that are in there and if you really know the KC catalog you'll be like oh that was on that album, that was on this one, that was, so there's just like little bits of the choruses."

Did KC always know he wanted to be an entertainer/musician?

The disco/funk group has been Shake, Shake, shaking their booty for fans all across America on their "Doin' It" World Tour in 2025. KC says he can't wait to bring all their beautiful music to the Ledge, and he has always known it was his destiny to be a musician and entertain people.

"I'm not sure why I felt that, why it was so strong in my head, there was never any question that that's what I would be doing in my mind, again not sure how I was going to get there so being able to find this place that offered me that opportunity was part of the dream, part of the dream that I was having."

Where id KC get his start?

He got his start working for T.K. Records in Miami in 1973. KC says he did anything and everything to learn as much as he could:

"It was just a lot of fun and a lot of great experiences. I worked in the publicity department, promotion department, the marketing; I just did everything around there that I could just to hang out, and I wanted to learn sales, wholesale, retail, manufacturing, I mean, I just wanted to learn it all."

He says it is pretty cool to see the ideas he had to bring high-energy music to the forefront turn into an explosive thing and still be used today. The Village People will join KC and the Sunshine Band at 7:00 p.m. on the 7th for the show at the Ledge, and there are still tickets available.

