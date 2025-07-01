SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area school leader is celebrating their one year anniversary on Tuesday. Michael Rivard took over as Superintendent for Sartell-St. Stephen Schools from interim Superintendent Tom Lee on July 1, 2024. Rivard says his first year has been great.

What Does He Think Were His Biggest Accomplishments?

He says having the Riverview HVAC referendum pass was a big accomplishment, but the district has a lot to be proud of:

"I think some of the other things that we really did accomplish this year was ensuring that our graduation rate continued to be leading in the state of Minnesota, with over 97% of our kids graduating on time. It's just another sign of success that reflects upon not just our teachers and staff at the high school but our staff and family members."

He says having the opportunity to be out in the community and have hundreds of conversations with stakeholders has really stood out for him.

What Does He Think About the Future?

Rivard says year one has been great, and he is looking forward to what the future brings:

"I'm so grateful for this first year, excited for what's coming up next. I'll say it, and you'll hear me say it often, Sartell-St. Stephen is a remarkable place to have your students go to school. We continue to accomplish so much, and I look forward to just continuing the journey with all of our community members here in Sartell and St. Stephen."

He says he has felt welcomed by everyone since the first day.

Rivard says summer is a time of reflection for superintendents overall, and he looks forward to continuing to work with the school board and the entire Sartell-St. Stephen community.

