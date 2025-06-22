Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With record-setting heat on Saturday and another day of 90+ on Sunday, people across the St. Cloud area were looking for ways to keep cool, yet the heat didn't stop others from getting out and participating in summer activities.

Warner Lake County Park near Clearwater was a popular spot with over 50 people hitting the beach before 11:00 a.m. There was a line-up waiting to get into Quarry Park for the swimming holes there. People said the wait was about 10 minutes to get into the parking area, but well worth the wait to get to cool off in the water. People from the area, along with St. Paul, Apple Valley, and as far away as Moorhead, took part in the natural pools to cool off.

Area Splash pads were a popular spot as well. In addition to the water activities, people took part in the St. Cloud farmers market, a wiffle ball game at Lake George, and the Waite Park Summer Classic Softball and Baseball Tournament at River's Edge Park. Check out the photo gallery below of all the weekend fun from around the St. Cloud area.

