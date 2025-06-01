Roseville-based Asmodee Games has announced that it plans to start up its strategy of buying up smaller game publishers and distributors again, and that the tariff volatility will actually present opportunities for purchasing companies. WJON's bi-weekly show about boardgaming, Table Talk, kicked off this week's show discussing the Asmodee news and its past acquisitions, such as Days of Wonder, Fantasy Flight Games, and Catan Studio, to become the giant they are today.

William Pankratz from Games By James and I discussed a few other gaming news items, like the Spiel des Jahres finalists, and the Wingspan event in Washington, D.C., before getting into new releases.

William went over three games that recently dropped. He first mentioned that "Slay the Spire" was back out. "Slay the Spire" was released earlier in the past year but was gobbled up:

"We had it a while ago, I think it was mid last year or something like that, it was super popular and sold out right away, and we just got it back in, and it is a deck kind of building game based on the video game."

William also mentioned that the Kickstarter expansion for "Earth," Abundance" hit stores, the 2nd expansion for "Heat: Pedal to the Metal," Tunnel Vision, and the latest from the designers of "Meadow," "Pergola" have been released as well. We chatted about all three and how we thought "Tunnel Vision" and "Pergola" would go fast.

We wrapped up the show by going over the crowdfunding campaign for "Clash of Clans," the board game, and "Morph," which will be launching. You can tune into Table Talk every other week, opposite the Wood's Garden Show, for more exciting board gaming news and projects.

