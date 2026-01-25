Disney Villainous burst onto the boardgame scene in 2018 and instantly grabbed the attention of gaming fans around the world. It quickly spun off a Marvel Villainous and Star Wars version. Villainous gives players a chance to take on the role of their favorite villains and live stories from the bad guys' point of view. Now, for 2026, more new characters will enter the Disney Villainous world, including villains from a live-action movie for just the second time.

What new characters are coming to Disney Villainous?

In July, Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost will drop and introduce Ernesto de la Cruz from Disney Pixar's "Coco", and Prince Hans from Disney's "Frozen" to the game. The set can be played as a standalone two-player game or combined with the base set for additional character roles.

Come October, Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly joins the party. Come, We Fly will bring in the Sanderson Sisters from the holiday hit "Hocus Pocus" to the Villainous lineup. The sisters will be played as a group character and will be a standalone character pack/add-on. They join Davy Jones as the only other villain from a live-action movie as a playable character for the game.

What else was discussed in this week's Table Talk?

Games by James' Gaming Expert William Pankratz and I spoke about the new Villainous sets, news on distribution from struggling CMON games, and Gamefound's Winter Feast during Table Talk on Saturday, WJON's bi-weekly show on board gaming.

Pankratz also filled us in on new games hitting stores like The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Trick Taking Game, Dragons of Etchinstone, and Dixit Kids. Pankratz says Dixit Kids is fully cooperative versus competitive, like the original Dixit:

"You can mix them (cards) in with your game of Dixit, but these images are meant more to, there simplier images meast to more evoke some sort of feeling because that's how your cooperatively play. Each person, each round, one of the players is essentially selecting a feeling that the rabbit has at his birthday party, and so you're trying to figure out, of the cards that have been laid out, which one is the current player's."

Pankratz says you earn points and win and lose together, and it is an easier to jump into game of Dixit that is good for kids as young as five or six.

You can tune into Table Talk opposite the Woods' Garden Show on every other Saturday to catch more board gaming news, guests, and discussion. Table Talk airs from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. after the news.

