Imagine this -- 13 unforgettable days of breathtaking wilderness, majestic glaciers, historic rail journeys, once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters, and luxury cruising — all wrapped into one incredible Alaska expedition! From the moment you touch down to the last amazing sunset over Anchorage, this Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise is the adventure you’ve been dreaming about.

WJON's Kelly Cordes is hosting the trip-of-a-lifetime to America's Last Frontier -- Alaska.

This 13-day trip from July 24 - August 5th, 2026 will take travellers from America's Pacific Northwest to its 49th State.

Spectacular Cruising Through the Inside Passage

Set sail aboard the stunning Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, where every stateroom boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a private verandah perfect for soaking in dramatic fjords, snow-capped peaks, and wildlife-rich waterways. Three relaxing days take you through the awe-inspiring Inside Passage with a scenic call in Juneau — Alaska’s breathtaking capital city accessible only by sea or air!

Historic Rail & Remote Wilderness

Step into history as you disembark in Skagway and ride the legendary White Pass & Yukon Route Railway — a vintage narrow-gauge journey through rugged mountains, cascading waterfalls, and astonishing landscapes shaped by the Gold Rush era.

Explore Alaska’s Wild Heart

From cruising the calm waters of Prince William Sound to marvel at 26 glaciers and listen to ice calving into the sea, to panning for gold in Fairbanks and riding the classic Riverboat Discovery III past floatplanes and sled dogs, every day brings new thrills. Denali National Park is a highlight — spanning six million acres of pristine wilderness where you may spot moose, caribou, grizzly bears, and more against the backdrop of North America’s tallest peak.

More Than Just Views — A Journey of Culture & Comfort

Delight in 23 included meals, explore vibrant cities like Anchorage and Fairbanks, learn about Alaska’s pioneer spirit at the Iditarod Trail Headquarters, and immerse yourself in Indigenous heritage at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

With airfare, expert tour direction, guaranteed pricing, and no hidden costs, this deluxe land & cruise adventure is calling your name.

