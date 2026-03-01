SIOUX FALLS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team has won its opening game in the NSIC Conference Tournament.

#21-ranked SCSU beat Sioux Falls in the quarterfinals 78-66.

The Huskies scored 48 points in the second half while shooting 54.5% from the field. Luke Winkel led the Huskies with 29 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals. This was Winkel’s fifth game scoring 29+ points this season. Wyatt Hawks recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 20 points (8/16) and 11 rebounds to go with four blocks. This was Hawks’ third game with 20+ points and 11th game with 3+ blocks.

SCSU won its 17th straight game, which is the longest streak since 1985-86, when they won 19 games in a row. The team improves to 24-5 overall on the season.

St. Cloud State will be back in action Monday at 4:30 p.m. as they take on the winner of Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State in the Semifinals.

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball (14-15, 10-12 NSIC) was defeated in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament against No. 3 Minnesota State Saturday morning. The final score was 94-87.

Jada Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 24 points on an efficient 10/15 shooting. She went 4/5 from three to go with two rebounds, three assists, and three steals. She ends her career 11th all-time in scoring, sixth in three-pointers made, and first in free throw percentage.