ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Wrestling jumped inside the top five of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll for the first time this season. The Huskies are ranked fifth and hold five ranked wrestlers ahead of next week’s NCAA Tournament.

St. Cloud State accumulated 56.0 points in the rankings to come in at number five. Gannon holds the top spot with 93.0 points and were followed by Central Oklahoma (79.0), Nebraska-Kearney (75.0), and Grand Valley State (64.0)

Fresh off his Super Region V Title at 133, Dominic Ducato moved up to No. 10 after being ranked No. 13. Ducato is 14-1 with nine bonus point wins.

Joel Jesuroga maintained his No. 2 ranking at 157 from the previous poll after taking the title at Super Region V. Jesuroga holds an undefeated record of 21-0 with 10 bonus point victories.

Bryce Dagel moved up to No. 9 at 174 after a third-place finish at Super Region V. Dagel is 14-5 with 10 bonus point wins.

After being ranked No. 2, Cole Glazier took the top spot at 184 and is ranked No. 1 following his Super Region V Title. Glazier is undefeated at 20-0 with 12 bonus point wins.

Zach Glazier remained ranked No. 3 from the previous poll after winning Super Region V. Glazier is 7-0 with five bonus point wins at 285.

Two other individual SCSU wrestlers have also qualified to compete at the national meet. 125- Ben Aranda placed second in the regionals and advances to the NCAA Tournament. 197- Tyson Meyer placed second in the regionals and advances to the NCAA Tournament

St. Cloud State will be back in action Friday as they compete in the NCAA Tournament on March 13 and 14 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Huskies have won national team titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021.