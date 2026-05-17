Severe Weather Expected In Our Region Late Sunday And Monday

Severe Weather Expected In Our Region Late Sunday And Monday

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening through Sunday night.

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National Weather Service
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Storms will arrive in western Minnesota around 4-6 p.m., Mankato/St. Cloud around 7-9 p.m., Twin Cities around 8-10 p.m., and western Wisconsin around 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

The severe weather risk shifts into southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.

National Weather Service
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All severe hazards are possible, but the timing of storms is still uncertain. The most likely window for severe weather will be late Monday afternoon into the evening.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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