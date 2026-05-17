Severe Weather Expected In Our Region Late Sunday And Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening through Sunday night.
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Storms will arrive in western Minnesota around 4-6 p.m., Mankato/St. Cloud around 7-9 p.m., Twin Cities around 8-10 p.m., and western Wisconsin around 10 p.m.-12 a.m.
The severe weather risk shifts into southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.
All severe hazards are possible, but the timing of storms is still uncertain. The most likely window for severe weather will be late Monday afternoon into the evening.
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