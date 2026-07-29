ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Metro Bus is being recognized by the state of Minnesota for workplace safety.

The Minnesota Safety Council has presented Metro Bus with the 2025 Governor's Workplace Safety Bronze Award. The awards are meant to recognize and celebrate employers throughout the state for safety and health excellence in protecting workers from injuries, illnesses, and other incidents.

The Bronze Award recognizes organizations that achieve an incidence rate better than the 50th percentile of either the state or national average.

St. Cloud Metro Bus operates seven days a week and provides 800,00 Fixed Route and Dial-a-Ride trips in the St. Cloud metro area every year.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli