St. Cloud Metro Bus Honored With Statewide Safety Award
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Metro Bus is being recognized by the state of Minnesota for workplace safety.
The Minnesota Safety Council has presented Metro Bus with the 2025 Governor's Workplace Safety Bronze Award. The awards are meant to recognize and celebrate employers throughout the state for safety and health excellence in protecting workers from injuries, illnesses, and other incidents.
The Bronze Award recognizes organizations that achieve an incidence rate better than the 50th percentile of either the state or national average.
St. Cloud Metro Bus operates seven days a week and provides 800,00 Fixed Route and Dial-a-Ride trips in the St. Cloud metro area every year.
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