ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A strong start to the Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

Metro Bus officials say on day one of the effort, volunteers were able to raise 1,208 pounds of food and collect $429 in cash.

Metro Bus is thanking Lunds & Byerly's for hosting the Jolly Trolley, House of Pizza for providing food to volunteers, all of the volunteers for braving the cold, and all of the members of the community who donated to the cause.

Day two of the Jolly Trolley Food Drive will be outside of the Coborn's on Cooper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

