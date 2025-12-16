Volunteers Brave the Cold for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive

Volunteers Brave the Cold for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive

Jolly Trolley - Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A strong start to the Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

Metro Bus officials say on day one of the effort, volunteers were able to raise 1,208 pounds of food and collect $429 in cash.

Metro Bus is thanking Lunds & Byerly's for hosting the Jolly Trolley, House of Pizza for providing food to volunteers, all of the volunteers for braving the cold, and all of the members of the community who donated to the cause.

Day two of the Jolly Trolley Food Drive will be outside of the Coborn's on Cooper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOOK: Unforgettable Christmas Memories That Will Bring the ’70s and ’80s to Life Again

If you grew up loving Christmas in the ’70s or ’80s, these photos will bring back the toys, traditions, and magical moments you forgot you remembered.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US

To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state

Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Metro Bus
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON