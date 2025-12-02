ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced the dates for the annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

Volunteers will be outside of St. Cloud area grocery stores the week of December 15th to collect donations for area food shelves.

Volunteers will collect groceries and cash donations outside of Lund's & Byerly's on Monday, December 15th, outside of the Coborn's on Cooper on Tuesday, December 16th, outside the Cash Wise Waite Park store on Wednesday, December 17th, and at the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, December 18th. Volunteers will be taking donations from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Last year, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive raised 9,766 pounds of food and $1,851 in cash.

Donations will benefit Catholic Charities Emergency Services, the Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, and the St. Cloud Salvation Army.

