Holiday Service Changes From Metro Bus Announced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has released its holiday service hours for the season.
All Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Rides and routes will end early on Christmas Eve. No Dial-a-Ride service will be scheduled after 4:30 p.m. and all buses, both Fixed Route and Dial-a-Ride, will be off the road by 5:00 p.m.
Metro Bus will operate as normal on Black Friday and on New Year's Eve.
For the latest departures on Christmas Eve, visit ridemetrobus.com.
