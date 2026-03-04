Celebrate Transit Employee Appreciation Day With Heartfelt Thanks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is asking for members of the community to give their drivers some love for Transit Employee Appreciation Day.
On Wednesday, March 18th, Metro Bus is asking their riders and everyone who appreciates what they do to send a message of support.
Metro Bus says anyone who wants to show gratitude to transit employees who serve St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park is encouraged to do so on Wednesday.
Metro Bus says messages can be sent by calling (320) 251-1499, emailing Metro Bus at info@stcloudmtc.com, in person, posting to the Metro Bus Facebook page, or on your favorite social media page.
Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel says, "It's an opportunity to recognize the dedicated professionals who deliver safe, reliable, friendly public transportation services every day."
