ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is asking for members of the community to give their drivers some love for Transit Employee Appreciation Day.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Metro Bus is asking their riders and everyone who appreciates what they do to send a message of support.

Metro Bus says anyone who wants to show gratitude to transit employees who serve St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park is encouraged to do so on Wednesday.

Metro Bus says messages can be sent by calling (320) 251-1499, emailing Metro Bus at info@stcloudmtc.com, in person, posting to the Metro Bus Facebook page, or on your favorite social media page.

Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel says, "It's an opportunity to recognize the dedicated professionals who deliver safe, reliable, friendly public transportation services every day."

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams