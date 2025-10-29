St. Cloud’s Own David Peacock is Minnesota’s Best Bus Driver
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Metro Bus driver has been named the Minnesota Bus Operator of the Year.
David Peacock was given the award at the Minnesota Public Transit Association Conference earlier this month.
The award is presented to "an individual who consistently demonstrates high levels of achievement in all aspects of their performance".
Peacock has worked as a Dial-a-Ride driver for Metro Bus for 24 years. He is often praised for his professionalism, his driving, and his customer service. He acts as an Operation Trainer for new drivers and has been one of the top performers at the annual Metro Bus Roadeo as well as state and national competitions.
Peacock says the true reason he does the job is for the reward of helping people.
