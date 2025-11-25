Metro Bus Gets $14 Million to Upgrade Its Fleet
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Federal Transit Administration is giving Metro Bus a grant to help modernize its large bus fleet.
The FTA grant, worth more than $14-million, will replace 23 Compressed Natural Gas buses that have reached the end of their federal useful life.
The original CNG buses were bought in 2014 and are due to be replaced in the coming year.
In 2014, Metro Bus became the first public transit agency in the country to operate a fleet using Compressed Natural Gas. Now, the entire Metro Bus fleet is currently fueled by CNG thanks to federal, state, and local support for clean fuel vehicles.
