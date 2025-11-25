ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Federal Transit Administration is giving Metro Bus a grant to help modernize its large bus fleet.

The FTA grant, worth more than $14-million, will replace 23 Compressed Natural Gas buses that have reached the end of their federal useful life.

The original CNG buses were bought in 2014 and are due to be replaced in the coming year.

In 2014, Metro Bus became the first public transit agency in the country to operate a fleet using Compressed Natural Gas. Now, the entire Metro Bus fleet is currently fueled by CNG thanks to federal, state, and local support for clean fuel vehicles.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson