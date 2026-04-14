Kids Can Ride for Free This Summer With Metro Bus

Kids Can Ride for Free This Summer With Metro Bus

Dave Thomas - Townsquare Media

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Metro Bus program that allows kids to ride the bus for free returns this summer.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth program lets kids ages 17 and younger ride any fixed-route bus for no charge.

The program does not require registration or a pass, although a valid ID is required. Students can show a school ID, digital ID, or various other types of picture ID, or a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card.

Older students may be asked to provide an ID with a date of birth if they appear to be over the age of 17.

Many of the fixed routes have kid-friendly destinations like parks, splash pads, the YMCA, and more. Buses can also accommodate up to two bicycles.

Training is available at the Metro Bus Mobility Training Center or through instructional videos if a child needs help using the fixed route system.

The free rides are from June 1st through August 31st.

To learn more, you can visit their website at ridemetrobus.com.

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Filed Under: Metro Bus
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