Local Bus Driver Takes First Place at National Competition
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Metro Bus driver has won the National Bus Roadeo in the large bus division.
Jason Hivala took first place at the National Community Transportation Roadeo in Omaha, NE, earlier this month.
Hivala was joined by other Metro Bus drivers, Carl Hallberg, and small bus division drivers David Peacock and Keith Drake at the national competition.
Hivala and Hallberg were part of a 51-driver field in the large bus category, while Peacock and Drake were among 20 contestants in the small bus division.
The drivers were competing in the national bus roadeo based on their 2025 local and statewide bus roadeo finishes. This year's local bus roadeo is taking place on Thursday, May 21st, in the K-Lot at St. Cloud State University.
The 2026 statewide bus roadeo will be held on July 17-18th in Carver, MN.
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