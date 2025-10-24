Metro Bus Offering Free Rides on Election Day and Veterans Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Once again, Metro Bus is offering free rides on two specific days in November.

Voters who are heading to or from the polls on Tuesday, November 4th, can ride the bus for free.

Customers just need to let the bus driver know they are going to vote, and Dial-a-Ride customers need to let the dispatcher know when they call to schedule a ride.

On Veterans Day, November 11th, all veterans and active military members can enjoy free rides.

Vets should be ready to show their military ID upon boarding fixed-route buses. Veterans who are scheduling a Dial-a-Ride service should notify the dispatcher of their status and be prepared to show their ID when boarding.

