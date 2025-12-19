ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The numbers are in, and the Jolly Trolley Food Drive was another success this year.

Over the four-day campaign, volunteers were able to collect 9,211 pounds of food and $3,038 in cash.

Members of the community came together to raise cash and food for Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central MN, and the St. Cloud Salvation Army.

Metro Bus staff members delivered the food to the three organizations on Friday.

Over the last 15 years, the Jolly Trolley has distributed over 43 tons of food and just under $40,000.

