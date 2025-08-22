Northstar Link Commuter Bus to End Earlier Than Planned

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus, which operates the Northstar Link commuter bus service, says the service will now end sooner than initially planned.

Metro Bus was scheduled to end the route in January, with the Northstar Commuter Rail Line shutting down. The Northstar Link commuter bus will now have its final run on Wednesday, December 31st.

Northstar Rail will be replaced with bus service effective January 5th; however, the bus service will only serve as far as Ramsey County and will not serve the Elk River and Big Lake train stations.

Metro Bus says after consulting with the counties that fund the Northstar Link, they determined to discontinue funding it if there was no connection to the Twin Cities.

Metro Bus was awarded the contract to run the service in 2009, which brought commuters from St. Cloud and Becker to connect with the train in Big Lake.

